The Tennessee Highway Patrol has sent four telecommunicators to Baldwin County, Alabama to assist staffing their 911 Dispatch Center due to Hurricane Sally.

THP sent four telecommunicators to Baldwin County: Jessica Maniaci (THP Jackson District), Julia Landreth (THP Chattanooga District), Megan Magers-Rankin (THP Knoxville District), and Loren Humphrey (THP Knoxville District).

The THP telecommunicators are teaming with two telecommunicators from Bradley County, Tennessee to make up one team which will aid in servicing the devasted community with emergency calls for service and dispatching appropriate first responders.

Hamilton County, Tennessee is sending another team.

“We are very proud of the lifesaving work performed by our telecommunicators,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Dereck R. Stewart. “Each day they do a fantastic job for us ensuring the best service is provided to the citizens of Tennessee. Now they are taking it a step further and truly revealing their professionalism, expertise, and strength by responding in support of Hurricane Sally.”