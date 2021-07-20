Tennessee Highway Patrol competes for Best-Looking Cruiser Award

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is competing in the “2021 Best-Looking Cruiser Contest” and voting is underway.

State highway patrols and state police organizations from across the country are competing for the top spot, with the winner presented with the “Best-Looking Cruiser Award” and featured on the cover of the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) Best-Looking Cruisers 2022 wall calendar.

The calendar will be available for purchase at statetroopers.org beginning October 1, 2021. Calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

THP submitted a photo of a 2020 Pursuit Ford Explorer with a 2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle for the competition. The photo was taken with the Nashville skyline in the background.

“We are excited to compete in this contest which showcases our patrol vehicles,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry. “This contest is a great avenue for friendly competition between state agencies while engaging with the public in a positive manner.”

Simply scroll through the photos, and at the bottom of the page, select Tennessee on the Survey Monkey link.

You can check the status of our progress on the AAST’s Facebook page daily.

Voting ends August 3 at noon EST.

Link to vote:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcrusier2021