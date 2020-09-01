The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released photos of two people wanted for questioning in connection to the Carmack Statue vandalism in Nashville.

The statue was toppled from atop the Tennessee Capitol Motlow Tunnel entrance on May 30th, when violent protesters entered the city.

Highway Patrol said three individuals were seen vandalizing the statue, with photos of two of those now available.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offenders.