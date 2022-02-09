Tennessee Highway Patrol Report for Obion County School Bus Crash

No injuries were sustained in an Obion County school bus crash Wednesday morning near Hornbeak.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reports said the accident occurred on Jackson Hill Road.

Reports said a truck, driven by 40 year old Mary Parsons of Hornbeak, collided head-on with a 2009 International school bus operated by 49 year old Jennifer Green, of Obion.

The Highway Patrol report said Ms. Parsons vehicle hit a patch of ice, sending it into the path of the school bus.

At the time of the accident, eight students were on the bus.

Each child was evaluated for injuries at the scene, then transferred to another bus for transport to their school.

Highway Patrol Reports also stated Ms. Parsons was charged with driving on a suspended license.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Obion County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the accident scene.

Due to damage sustained, Director of Schools, Tim Watkins, said the school bus was towed from the scene.

