The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking new Troopers for the state.

Applications for cadet class 1021 will be accepted from Wednesday through February 2nd, with the Trooper cadet class starting on June 27th.

The academy will consist of 16 weeks of training.

Daily services performed by a Tennessee State Trooper include, assisting the public, enforcement of criminal and traffic laws, crash and criminal investigations, K-9 handling and executive protective services.

Men and women who apply for the academy must be at least 21 years of age, be a United States citizen, and have a high school diploma or equivalent.