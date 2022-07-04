Tennessee Highway Patrol to Continue Holiday Enforcement

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will continue their roadway enforcement on this 4th of July holiday.

Troopers will be on the lookout for distracted driving, enforcing speed limits and observing the use of seat belts and child security seats.

Troopers will also be observant for the possibility of impaired drivers on the roadway.

Plans call for the Highway Patrol to maximize manpower by partnering with local law enforcement agencies, and to conduct sobriety and seat belt checkpoints.

During last year’s Fourth of July holiday period, eight people were killed in traffic crashes, with three of those alcohol related.

Reports said four were not wearing a seat belt at the time of their accident, with two motorcyclists also killed.