Tennessee Highway Patrol to Hold Checkpoint in Obion County on Friday

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a checkpoint in Obion County on Friday night.

Reports said the Highway Patrol will hold the Sobriety Roadside Safety Checkpoint on U.S.-45 at the Obion River Bridge.

The time of the checkpoint has been announced for 11:00.

Troopers will be evaluating drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment, and will take corrective actions for other violations observed.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says impaired driving is a serious crime, that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States.

