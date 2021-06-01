Tennessee Highway Patrol to Step Up Summertime Enforcement

The Tennessee Highway Patrol plans to step up enforcement during the summer months.

Colonel Matt Perry said the state is coming out of a pandemic, that created severe and unique challenges.

But now, Colonel Perry says more vehicles are back on the roadways, with traffic fatalities on the rise.

To ensure safe travel for all motorists, the Highway Patrol will be conducting saturation patrols, seat belt and sobriety checkpoints, along with increased visibility in high crash areas.

Colonel Perry said speed enforcement and reckless driving laws will also be strictly enforced to reduce the chances of injury, or fatal accidents, on state roadways.