Governor Bill Haslam is requesting flags to fly at half-staff on Saturday, in honor of a Tennessee soldier killed in World War II.

Graveside services will be held in Sneedville, for U.S. Marine Corps Private First Class William Franklin Cavin, of Hancock County, who was killed in action in November of 1943.

Private Cavin was 18 years old when he and nearly 1,000 other Marines and Sailors were killed during a battle against the Japanese.

In April of this year, Cavin’s remains were identified, and are being returned to McGhee Tyson Airport in Alcoa today.

Governor Haslam requests flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday.

