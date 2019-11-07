A horse in Middle Tennessee has died from West Nile Virus.

State Veterinarian, Dr. Samantha Beaty, said the mosquito borne virus affected the horse in Roberstson County.

Dr. Beaty said that despite cooler temperatures, mosquitoes are still active in the state, but added that sick horses cannot directly infect humans or other horses.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus in horses may include fever, weakness, loss of appetite, or convulsions.

The illness can cause lasting effects, and in the case at Robertson County, can be fatal.