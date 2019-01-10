Committee assignments have been chosen for the 111th Tennessee General Assembly in Nashville.

In the House, Republican Representative Andy Holt, of Dresden, has been chosen for the Finance Committee, and as Chairman of the Finance Subcommittee.

Holt will also serve on the Agriculture-Natural Resources Committee and Subcommittee.

Republican State Representative Bill Sanderson, of Kenton, will serve on the State Government Committee and will serve as Chairman of the Department and Agencies Subcommittee.

On the Senate side, Republican Senator John Stevens, of Huntingdon, was selected to serve as the first Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee.

The General Assembly convened on Tuesday, with members conducting ethics training on Thursday.