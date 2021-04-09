Tennessee House Votes for Term Limits for U.S. Congress

The Tennessee House of Representatives has passed a resolution calling for term limits in Congress.

Lawmakers passed HJR8 on a bipartisan vote of 53-to-34.

The measure declares the state legislature seeks to join other states in proposing an amendment to the U.S. Constitution establishing term limits.

73rd District State Representative Chris Todd, of Madison County, spearheaded the resolution.

Representative Todd said it would be hard pressed to defend the loss of new ideas and vision, and the potential corruption that comes with being a career politician in Congress.

Once the state Senate passes the sister resolution, Tennessee will join other states in the call for a convention for the exclusive purpose of proposing term limits in Congress.

Thirty-four state legislatures must pass similar resolutions, and approve the term limit amendment, before it goes to the states for ratification.