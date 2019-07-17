The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the arrival of the new 2019-20 Hunting and Trapping Guide.

Included in this years guide is several important changes for hunting and trapping seasons.

Also listed is a number of changes that apply to southwestern counties due to detected chronic wasting disease in Fayette, Hardeman and Madison Counties.

TWRA reports say the guide also highlights the updated duck season dates and bag limits.

The guide is available at all Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency offices, along with distribution at license vendors locations and online.