Tennessee inmate dies in prison after execution date request

A Tennessee death row inmate has died three days after the state filed a motion to set his execution date.

Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson Tylee Tracer says 53-year-old Stephen Hugueley was found dead early Friday morning at Riverbend Maximum Security Prison in Nashville. It’s believed Hugueley died of natural causes, with the exact cause of death pending official determination by the medical examiner.

Hugueley was given a life sentence in August 1986 after he was convicted of shooting his mother, Rachel Waller of Dyer County, with a shotgun and dumping her body in the Forked Deer River.

In 1991, while he was an inmate at the West Tennessee High Security Prison near Henning, Hugueley killed an inmate. Six years later, Hugueley stabbed another inmate at the state’s maximum security prison at Brushy Mountain.

Hugueley received a death sentence in 2003 for fatally stabbing prison counselor Delbert Steed at the Hardeman County Correctional Complex the previous year.

He was later moved to Riverbend Maximum Security Institution where’s he’s spent the last 18 years in solitary confinement.