In the middle of a global pandemic, the men and women incarcerated in Tennessee prisons are remembering families whose lives were interrupted by a different emergency.

Tennessee Department of Correction West Tennessee Region spokesperson Tylee Tracer says in prisons across the state, inmates have come together to raise more than $1,000 for tornado relief efforts.

Tracer says the inmates decided to make their donations to the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

The Mission of the Second Harvest Food Bank is to “feed hungry people and work to solve hunger issues in our community.” The organization says the need for food multiplied overnight in Middle Tennessee following the tornadoes.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee activated the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to support the affected communities and nonprofits on the ground that are helping victims and addressing their needs.

Tennessee inmates came up the idea of joining together to donate funds from their individual trust fund accounts in order to help their fellow Tennesseans.