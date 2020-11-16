A Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper has been recognized for the largest cocaine seizure in Tennessee this year.

The Tennessee Narcotics Officers Association recognized Interdiction Plus Trooper Ryan Fletcher for a traffic stop that yielded 52.8 pounds of cocaine in bricks.

Reports said Trooper Fletcher conducted the stop on April 29th in Loudon County, and noticed tampering on the wheels and wheel wells of the 2011 Audi.

When the driver did not possess a valid drivers license, and gave an unlikely travel itinerary, a K-9 Unit was called to the scene.

After the K-9 Unit alerted to the vehicle, a further search revealed two large compartments containing 20 kilo sized bricks of cocaine.