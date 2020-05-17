Following the news that the City of Martin canceled this year’s Tennessee Soybean Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Executive Committee of the Tennessee Iris Festival in Dresden decided to cancel this year’s event.

The Tennessee Iris Festival had already been rescheduled from the week of April 25th to the week of July 4th due to COVID-19.

In a statement on the City of Dresden’s Facebook page, the Executive Committee said that the decision was made in consideration of the safety of all citizens of the community.

Several annual events have been canceled due to COVID-19, including the World’s Biggest Fish Fry in Paris, the Teapot Festival in Trenton, the Strawberry Festival in Humboldt, and the Fiddlestick Festival in Greenfield

The City of Dresden is planning to have a Fourth of July fireworks show at Wilson Park the night of July 4th. Spectators can drive their cars to the park area and park at either of the Civic Center parking lots, in the parking areas on Gaylord Street, or in the Walking Trail parking spaces. Parking will also be available in the parking area behind the girls softball and T-ball fields.