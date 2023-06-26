Tennessee Jobless Rate Positive for Most All Counties

Ninety-three of Tennessee’s 95 counties recorded unemployment rates below five-percent in May, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Reports said only Bledsoe and Scott County recorded rates just above the five-percent mark.

Moore County recorded the state’s lowest unemployment rate in May at 2.4-percent, with

Bledsoe and Scott County having the highest unemployment numbers at 5.3-percent.

In the local area, Dyer County and Gibson County had jobless rates of 3.4-percent, followed by Weakley and Obion County at 3.6-percent, Henry County 3.7 and Lake County at 4.4-percent.

Tennessee as a state was recorded with a jobless rate of 3.3-percent, less than the national average of 3.7-percent.