Tennessee’s jobless rate remains strong in the latest report released for January.

The Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported the state unemployment rate at 3.3-percent, which has stood for three consecutive months.

Reports showed Tennessee employers added 6,500 new jobs across the state between December and January.

During that time, Tennessee saw the most significant increase in the education and health services sector with 2,900 new jobs, with the retail trade sector adding 2,400 new jobs over the month.

The state unemployment rate remains below the national average, which rose slightly to 3.6-percent.

County-by-county reports will be released on Thursday.