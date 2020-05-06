The Tennessee-Kentucky Lake Lodge 17 of the Fraternal Order of Police in Paris is awarding a total of $5,000 dollars in college scholarships.

Paris Police Chief and FOP President Chuck Elizondo says the $1,000 scholarship recipients are: Lilli Taylor from McKenzie High School, and Devin Pritchett and Andrew Thompson, both from Henry County High School.

Receiving $500 scholarships are: Michaela Sawyer from Henry County High School, and Chase Wyrick, Mason Crosser, and Brandon Armour, who are returning college students all from Henry County High School.

The organization annually awards scholarships to students affiliated with law enforcement.