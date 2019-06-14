A new report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows the states of Tennessee and Kentucky at the bottom for years of life expectancy.

The report showed the average life expectancy age for the two states at 76.3, which placed Tennessee at 46th in the nation and Kentucky at 47th.

The lowest life expectancy was in Mississippi at 74.7 years of age, with people living in Hawaii having the country’s longest life span at 81.5 years.

The report also showed the Top-20 counties in the United States for those having a short life span, with Kentucky having six counties on the list.

Owsley County and Breathitt County were tied for the sixth highest in the short life expectancy poll at 70.2 years of age, with Perry County close behind at 70.6.

Wolf, Leslie and Harlan County also were on the list.