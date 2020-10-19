Several local Tennessee and Kentucky high school teams are ranked on this week’s Associated Press football prep polls.

In Tennessee Class 1A, South Pittsburg (7-1) remains the No. 1 team in the state with Greenfield (7-0) in third, Lake County (5-1) in seventh, and Huntingdon (7-2) in eighth.

Kentucky’s Class 1A has Paintsville (5-0) ranked first and Crittenden County (5-1) in sixth.

In Tennessee Class 2A, undefeated Peabody (9-0) is still the top team in the state with McKenzie (6-2) in tenth.

Kentucky’s Class 2A has Lexington Christian (5-1) in first and Mayfield (5-1) in a close second.

Tennessee’s Class 3A has Alcoa (7-1) ranked first with Milan (7-1) in second, South Gibson (6-2) in seventh, and Covington (6-2) in eighth.

Elizabethtown (6-0) is the No. 1 team in Kentucky’s Class 3A.

In Tennessee Class 4A, Elizabethton (8-0) is the top team with Lexington (7-1) in fifth and Hardin County (7-1) in seventh.

Kentucky’s Class 4A has undefeated Johnson Central (5-0) is the top-ranked team with Calloway County (3-1) in tenth.

Undefeated Knoxville West (8-0) is the No. 1 team in Class 5A with Henry County (6-2) in eighth.

Kentucky’s Class 5A has Covington Catholic (5-0) ranked first.

In Tennessee Class 6A, Oakland (8-0) is the No. 1 team while Kentucky’s Class 6A has Louisville Trinity (4-0) as the top team and McCracken County (4-1) in seventh.

WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.