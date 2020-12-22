Freshman Tennessee Lady Vol Tess Darby is spending Christmas at home in Greenfield.

Darby missed the first three games of the season with an injury and says missing action was something she wasn’t used to.

(AUDIO)

Darby says when she finally hit the court for the first time in a game, the feeling was indescribable.

(AUDIO)

Last week, Darby was reunited with Greenfield teammate and freshman Indiana Hoosier Chloe Moore-McNeil when Indiana hosted Tennessee.

Darby says while she looks forward to every game, she’s really excited about the January 21st matchup with UConn in Knoxville.

The next game for the Lady Vols will be Monday at home against Lipscomb.