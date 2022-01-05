January 5, 2022
Tennessee lawmaker apologizes after apparent try to ‘pants’ referee

FILE – Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, center, talks with Rep. Dan Howell, R-Georgetown, left, during a meeting, Aug. 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. A top Tennessee House Republican lawmaker has apologized for losing his temper and being ejected from watching a high school basketball game after getting into a confrontation with a referee, including a brief gesture at pulling down the official’s pants that is visible in video footage of the game. On Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 Rep. Jeremy Faison, 45, posted on Twitter that he “acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A top Tennessee House Republican lawmaker has apologized for losing his temper and being ejected from watching a high school basketball game after getting into a confrontation with a referee.

Video footage of the game appears to show Rep. Jeremy Faison make either a feigned or failed attempt at pulling down the official’s pants.

On Tuesday, Faison posted on Twitter that he “acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref.” Faison said he hopes to find the referee and ask for his forgiveness.

Providence Academy livestreamed the boys game Tuesday against Lakeway Christian Academy.

Faison is from Cosby and has served as the House Republican Caucus chairman since 2019.

 

