Tennessee Lawmakers to Hear First Bills on House Floor Tonight

Tennessee lawmakers will have their first bills heard on the floor Monday night in Nashville.

State Representative Rusty Grills told Thunderbolt News that some important legislation will be heard tonight.(AUDIO)

Grills said another important piece if legislation still in committee is the Female Athlete Protection bill.(AUDIO)

The Dyer County Republican said strong legislation dealing with those involved in riots, and the opportunity to have open carry for firearms, are still being discussed.

Representative Grills said he anticipates lawmakers to continue their work until possibly the first week of May.