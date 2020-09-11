Authorities say a Middle Tennessee defense attorney who fled rape charges apparently killed himself Thursday when law officers caught up with him in Alabama.

The TBI tweeted on Friday that 49-year-old David Whelan “reportedly produced a weapon and shot himself” as officers approached him in Mobile, Alabama.

The Murfreesboro attorney failed to appear in court on September 4 on charges including rape, aggravated rape, statutory rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated kidnapping and promoting prostitution.

The TBI says he was accused of raping a baby-sitter and forcing clients to perform sex acts rather than pay attorneys fees.