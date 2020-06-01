The Tennessee Legislature returns to session on June 1st, to take up issues left behind by the shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lawmakers swiftly put together a $39.8 billion dollar budget, before the session was recessed on March 19, due to the fear of the virus.

This budget was $900 million dollar short of Governor Bill Lee’s pre-COVID-19 budget plan.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, 24th District Senator John Stevens talked about proposed plans in the chamber with the return.

Senator Stevens said the budget will be the biggest issue, considering the potential shortfall in state revenue.

The Huntingdon Republican also spoke of safety measures in place for returning lawmakers.

Stevens said he expects the session to last two weeks or less.