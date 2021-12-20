Tennessee Lineman Injured While Working in Graves County

A Tennessee lineman was injured Friday, while working to install electricity in Graves County.

According to Sheriff’s Office reports, the man was working with a group of other linemen, when he fell from a utility pole.

Reports said the pole then fell on top of the him, causing serious injuries to his leg.

The man was working with a crew from the Knoxville area, who responded to help in recovery efforts in the Mayfield/Graves County area.

Reports said the lineman was airlifted to a Nashville hospital, where he required surgery for the injuries.