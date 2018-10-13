The Tennessee Volunteers travel to Auburn today to face off against the Tigers for the first time since Auburn won 55-23 in 2013.

The Tigers hold the series advantage at 28-21-3, winning the last six games. Tennessee has only won 3 of the last nine since the SEC split into Eastern and Western divisions in 1992, dulling the rivalry that occurred almost every year prior.

With Vol fans clinging to the hope of being winners in the SEC once more, it’s Auburn that may be even more desperate for this win today. After cracking the top 10, the Tigers have lost at home to LSU, and again last week at Mississippi State dropping them to #21 in the latest polls. They’ll try to rebound against the Vols today, who have a chance to come in and earn an upset against the Tigers.

Tennessee has been winless against SEC West opponents since the Vols drilled Ole Miss 52-14 in 2010. That was the first year that a man named Derrick Dooley coached the Vols in his orange pants. That makes 15 games since then that Tennessee has fallen to a team from the West. Volunteer fans are eager to move this never-ending “rebuilding process” to the back of their minds, and it could take a huge step forward today with a win at Auburn.

The Vols and Tigers will kickoff at 11:00 this morning in Auburn, coverage goes live on Star 95.1 at 9:30.

