Tennessee Man Arrested Following Sheriff’s Office Chase in Graves County

A Tennessee man was arrested following a police chase in Graves County.

Graves County Sheriff’s Office reports said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle Sunday afternoon south of Pilot Oak, near the Tennessee state line.

After a short vehicle pursuit, the driver turned into a farming operation parking lot and attempted to hide.

The deputy found the vehicle and detained the driver, 23-year-old Travis Vermillion of Latham.

Vermillion was traveling with a female passenger and his two-year-old child during the chase.

Vermillion was allegedly found to be operating the vehicle while impaired.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office for assistance, where Vermillion was placed under arrest for driving under the influence by Weakley County deputies.

Reports said Vermillion will also be facing charges and violations in Graves County.

Those charges include wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading, reckless driving, and other moving violations.