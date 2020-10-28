A Tennessee man was arrested Monday afternoon, after a pursuit in Western Kentucky reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 reported a Trooper was on patrol on Interstate 69 near Benton, when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

In an attempt to initiate a traffic stop, a vehicle operated by 40 year old Xsavier Cleary of Gallatin, continued to flee.

While traveling toward Graves County, Post 1 reports said pursuit speeds of approximately 130 miles per hour were reached.

Reports said Cleary finally ended the pursuit at the 32-mile marker in Graves County, and was taken into custody without incident.

He was issued charges of wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading police and speeding, and was also served an active arrest warrant out of Paducah.