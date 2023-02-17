Tennessee Man Arrested in Western Kentucky on Multiple Drug Charges

A Tennessee man was arrested on multiple drug charges following a traffic stop in Western Kentucky.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said 25 year old Andrew O’Neal, of Morristown, was stopped early Thursday morning for driving 96-miles-per-hour on Interstate-24.

When officers detected a strong odor of marijuana, a search was initiated on the vehicle.

Reports said police located multiple items, including several pounds of marijuana, approximately 100 grams of cocaine, the hallucinogenic drug LSD, along with money believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

O’Neal was taken into custody on charges that included trafficking in marijuana, cocaine, codeine, and LSD, along with speeding over 26 miles-per-hour.

A photo of the seized drugs has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.