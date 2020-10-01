Paducah police arrested a Tennessee man, and McCracken County juvenile, following an attempt to pass counterfeit money.

Police reports said an employee of a Paducah business called for officers, after the two individuals tried to pay for merchandise with a bogus $20 bill.

The employee used a marking pen to detect the fake money, causing the two individuals to leave the business and drive away.

Reports said officers later stopped the vehicle, which was operated by 24 year old Kaleb Walker, of Smyrna.

The passenger in the vehicle was a 17 year old juvenile, who was in possession of several counterfeit bills.

Walker was taken into custody and charged with first degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, with the juvenile issued the same charges and released into the custody of his father.