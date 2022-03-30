Tennessee Man Wanted by Kentucky State Police is Captured

Kentucky State Police say a wanted Tennessee man has been captured.

Post 1 reports said 31 year old Jose Antonio, of Portland, was taken into custody in Sumner County on Tuesday.

Antonio was wanted on active warrants for reckless homicide, four counts of assault, driving on a DUI suspended license and failure to maintain insurance.

The charges stemmed from a fatal two vehicle head-on crash in Lyon County in June of 2020.

Antonio was indicted by the Lyon County grand jury on the charges, with warrants issued last November.

State Police say he is now awaiting extradition back to Kentucky on the charges.