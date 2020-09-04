A Tennessee Mayor has been arrested following an investigation by multiple agencies.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported an investigation by their agents, and the Tennessee Comptroller Office, led to charges against LaFollette Mayor Micheal Stanfield.

In July, investigators began investigating allegations of misconduct involving Mayor Stanfield, which included the use of city employees and equipment to work on private property, some of which he owned.

Further investigations revealed Stanfield directed a city employee to make false statements to state auditors.

On Wednesday, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging the Mayor with seven counts of official misconduct, one count of retaliation for report to comptroller, and one count of misrepresenting information to state auditors.

Following his arrest, Stanfield was issued a $2,500 bond.