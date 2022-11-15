Tennessee Modern Gun Season for Deer Starts on Saturday

Tennessee’s statewide gun hunting season for deer opens this Saturday.

The season traditionally opens each year on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving, and will close out on January 8th.

The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two, with no more than one antlered deer taken per day.

Anyone born on or after January 1st of 1969 is required to carry proof of satisfactory completion of a hunter education class, or be in possession of the Apprentice Hunting License.

All hunters must also wear orange head gear and a vest, when going to and coming from their hunting locations.