Finalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be announced Tuesday morning.

The three finalists of the nine classifications of the TSSAA will be recognized at 11:00 by the Voice of the Titans, Mike Keith.

On December 2nd at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top players in each classification, along with the “Kicker of the Year”.

Local players who were selected as semi-finalists for Mr. Football includes Tanner Synder of Lake County, and Hunter Ensley of Huntingdon, in Class-A; along with Cooper Baugus of Trenton Peabody, in Class-2A.

This is the 35th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players.