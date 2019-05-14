A traffic pursuit by Kentucky State Police in Western Kentucky, has led to the arrest of a Tennessee man wanted for murder.

Post 1 reports said Trooper Will Propes was on routine patrol in Marshall County on Monday night, when he observed a speeding BMW on I-24.

The Trooper then pursued the vehicle through Marshall, Livingston and Lyon County before it collided with a pickup truck at an intersection.

Reports said the driver and two occupants of the car then fled on foot, with all captured within an hour-and-a-half.

Taken into custody was 25 year old Marques Kelly, of Clarksville, who was wanted on homicide charges in the city, along with additional charges that included possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine.

Reports also said 20 year old Dequantis Couch and 26 year old Cemage Garrard, both of Clarksville, were also jailed on charges that included possession of cocaine and marijuana, and fleeing and evading police.