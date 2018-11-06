Tennessee deer hunters had a harvest of 7,683 on the opening weekend of muzzleloader season.

TWRA reports say the current harvest number is an increase from the 4,949 recorded on the 2017 opening weekend.

Roane County had the top weekend with a harvest total of 237, with no West Tennessee counties making the Top-10 in deer harvests.

The muzzleloader and archery season will continue through Friday, November 16th, with gun season to then open on Saturday, November 17th.

Hunters are reminded that the statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two, with no more than one antlered deer taken per day.

