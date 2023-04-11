Tennessee names Cindy Bilbrey new State Entomologist

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) announces Cindy Bilbrey has been named the new State Entomologist.

Bilbrey has been a Plant Inspector II in TDA’s Plant Certification Section for more than 20 years working with nursery and greenhouse growers, plant dealers, and hemp producers in Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, and Wilson Counties.

“Cindy’s work plays an important role in agriculture,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Tennessee’s horticulture industry depends on accurate plant inspections and expert staff who can identify needs and who are knowledgeable about horticultural regulations. As the statewide lead on insects and their interactions with the environment, Cindy will work with producers in all facets of plant certification.”

“I am excited to continue my career as State Entomologist,” Bilbrey said. “Working to ensure plants and plant material are healthy and free of invasive pests is integral to the horticulture industry. I’ll continue working with growers statewide to limit the impact of pests on their crops and help to facilitate trade within the United States and abroad.”

Bilbrey earned her Master of Science in Entomology from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and her Bachelor of Science in Biology from East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina.

Bilbrey has lived in Tennessee since graduating from high school in New Jersey. She is a 4th dan black belt in Tae Kwan Do and treasurer of the Gladeville Lions Club. She enjoys spending time with her two adult children, kayaking, teaching swimming lessons, and Zumba. Bilbrey resides in Wilson County.