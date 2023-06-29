Tennessee National Guard rescues hiker in National Park

A hiker is recovering at an East Tennessee hospital after being rescued at Cumberland Gap National Historic Park Wednesday by a medical flight crew from the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Just after 10:00 that morning, the Tennessee National Guard and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified of a 22-year-old hiker, suffering head trauma, needing assistance, immediate medical aid, and evacuation to a nearby hospital.

The hiker was in a remote area of the park, along a hiking trail, just north of the Tennessee border in Virginia.

Tennessee National Guardsmen assigned to the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, in Knoxville, assembled a flight crew, prepared a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, and launched from Joint Base McGhee-Tyson.

The crew quickly located the victim and the park rangers who were rendering first aid.

The aircraft crew chief lowered two flight paramedics to the ground by hoist to do a quick medical assessment and prepare the hiker for transport. After a few short minutes rendering aid, the hiker was put on a Skedco stretcher, a specially designed rescue litter, and was hoisted into the Blackhawk helicopter hovering above, along with a flight paramedic, where additional aid was given to the patient.

The second flight paramedic was then hoisted back into the helicopter, and they flew to UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

The entire rescue mission took less than 90 minutes.

The Tennessee Army National Guard flight crew consisted of two pilots, Capt. Brandon Rodriguez and Capt. Hulon Holmes, crew chief Sgt. Nicholas Kannard, and two flight paramedics, Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani and Sgt. 1st

Class Tracy Banta.