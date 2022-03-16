Tennessee National Guard rescues hiker suffering from severe illness

A hiker is being treated at an East Tennessee hospital after a Tennesssee National Guard medical flight crew conducted an emergency air evacuation mission after the hiker suffered a severe illness Monday on the Appalachian Trail.

Around 7:00 Monday morning, the Tennessee Military Department and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified of a hiker who was weak and unable to stand or walk near Double Spring Gap Shelter in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from Detachment 1, Company C, 1-171st Aviation Regiment, based in Knoxville, prepared for flight and took off less than 30 minutes later.

The flight crew consisted of command pilot Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Backus, pilot Captain Philip Webster, crew chief Sergeant Chris Farrar, and flight paramedics Sergeant 1st Class Cassandra Antes and Sergeant 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani.

The flight crew located the patient just before 9:00 near Double Spring Gap Shelter.

Farrar lowered DeZuani on the helicopter rescue hoist to the patient for a medical assessment and hoisted both patient and paramedic into the aircraft.

Once the patient was on board, DeZuani and Antes rendered aid as the aircraft flew to the UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

The entire rescue mission took less than an hour and a half