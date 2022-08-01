Tennessee National Guard responds to severe flooding in Kentucky

The Tennessee Army National Guard is assisting citizens impacted by flooding in East Kentucky.

Tennessee Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, says five Blackhawk helicopters from the Tennessee Army National Guard are supporting state, county, and local emergency responders in the area.

Governor Bill Lee authorized Tennessee guardsmen to provide this critical air-rescue support in coordination with the Tennessee and Kentucky Emergency Management Agencies. Through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, states can request relief and recovery support from other states during and after disasters.

Two UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from Nashville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion have deployed to Jackson, Kentucky, to assist with rescue operations. One helicopter is the Tennessee National Guard’s Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team comprised of rescue divers from the Nashville Fire Department. The second rescue helicopter is working with the Nashville Fire Department’s swift water rescue team.

Three medical evacuation Blackhawk helicopters from Task Force MEDEVAC, stationed in Louisville, Tennessee, have also been activated to assist with rescues. Each aircraft is equipped with an emergency hoist system, water rescue baskets, exposure suits, and swift water trained medics and aircrew.