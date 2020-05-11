Tennessee Air National Guard C-17 and KC-135 aircraft will salute the state’s medical professionals and first responders during a statewide flyover Tuesday.

The flyover, which is part of normal flight crew training and maintaining pilot proficiency, coincides with the end of National Nurses Week.

The 164th Airlift Wing (C-17) in Memphis and the 134th Air Refueling Wing (KC-135) in Knoxville will fly over dozens of hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the state.

In West Tennessee, the C-17 164th Airlift Wing will fly over Henderson County at 1:10, Madison County at 1:18, and Haywood County at 1:27.

Times are subject to change.

More than 963 Airmen and Soldiers have volunteered from the Tennessee National Guard in response to the pandemic.