NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) has set up new phone lines for employers and employees impacted by the March 2 Tennessee tornadoes.

The devastating tornadoes cut through Middle Tennessee, destroying dozens of businesses in their path. Hundreds of employees currently do not have a place of employment and no means to earn wages.

The state of Tennessee administers the Unemployment Insurance program (UI) and the Disaster Unemployment Assistance program (DUA), funded by the federal government. Impacted employees could be eligible to receive a weekly benefit from one of these two programs.

Employers with businesses affected by the tornadoes should contact the state to provide details about their situation and a list of employees impacted by the closure. This initial contact will help expedite the process for workers when they file for unemployment benefits.

Employees who no longer have a place to work should call to start the process of determining if they are eligible for one of the unemployment programs.

Workers who typically do not qualify for state unemployment insurance may be eligible for DUA. This includes the self-employed and other workers whose source of income has been interrupted by the disaster.

Any worker can file for unemployment assistance. Only workers whose place of employment is in a declared a federal disaster area can apply for DUA. Currently, in Tennessee, the federal government has declared Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson counties major disaster areas.

Employer Phone Number: 615-551-3501

Employee Phone Number: 615-247-5138

Callers can leave a voicemail 24 hours a day and a staff member will return the call as soon as possible.

TDLWD offices in Nashville have been closed since the tornado hit early Tuesday morning. It damaged equipment that provides power to Metro Center, where the Department’s headquarters is located. TDLWD continues to provide limited services with resources available from offices in East Tennessee and with employees working remotely during the office closure.

Employers and employees impacted by the tornadoes in Tennessee can find this information on the Department’s website, www.tn.gov/workforce.