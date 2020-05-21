The State of Tennessee will introduce new openings on Friday to help the economic recovery efforts.

Governor Bill Lee has announced that restaurants can drop their restrictions on seating, but distancing orders are still ongoing for customers.

Restaurants should continue to space tables six-feet apart, or install physical barriers where separation is not possible.

Bars are to remain closed, but live music is now permissible with at least 15-feet of separation between performers and the audience.

Also on Friday, large, non-contact attractions and venues, including concert and performance venues, amusement and water parks, auditoriums, theaters and dinner theaters, zoos, large museums and more can also reopen under Tennessee Pledge guidelines.

Strong measures to protect employees and customers are recommended, including screening of employees and customers, creating plans for managing guest flow, and limiting capacity to ensure separation between small groups.