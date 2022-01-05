Tennessee opens $40M lodge at Fall Creek Falls State Park

A new $40.4 million lodge is open at Fall Creek Falls State Park in Middle Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Lee was among those on hand Tuesday for the grand opening of the facility that includes an 85-room hotel, conference space and restaurant and lounge. The hotel has a limited number of rooms available for reservations, while the restaurant is open with limited hours and a limited menu.

The park last year opened a $2.7 million visitors center.

Fall Creek Falls includes more than 29,800 acres across the Cumberland Plateau and includes 30 cabins, 222 campsites and backcountry camping.