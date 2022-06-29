Tennessee opens new lodge at Paris Landing State Park

The new Lodge at Paris Landing is now open at Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan.

Several state officials were on hand Monday for the facility’s grand opening.

Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell told Thunderbolt Radio News…

Commissioner Ezell says the lodge has far exceeded design expectations.

The Lodge at Paris Landing features 91 guest rooms with several types of suites, all with views of Kentucky Lake.

The lodge includes fire pits, reading nooks and living room areas, indoor and outdoor dining, and conference spaces.