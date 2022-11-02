Tennessee Ranked No.1 in Football Playoff Poll

For the first time in program history, Tennessee has claimed the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff selection committee rankings.

The Vols are 8-0, and own two wins over current Top-10 teams in the playoff rankings.

Tennessee currently ranks No. 2 in the Associated Press Top-25 poll.

The first College Football Playoff selection also included Ohio State at No.2. Georgia at No.3 and Clemson at No. 4.

Tennessee will face the nation’s No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs on the road this Saturday.