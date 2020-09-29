Gasoline prices in the State of Tennessee are now the eighth lowest in the nation.

Triple-A reports said the state average gasoline price dropped two cents from last week, and now stands at $1.92 a gallon.

The latest average price is seven cents lowers than one month ago, and 46-cents lower than a year ago.

Reports said Jackson currently has the lowest gasoline price in the state at $1.65 a gallon, with locations in Memphis and Hixson selling gas at $1.66 at the pump.

Locally, the cheapest price for fuel was in Paris at $1.78, with locations in Martin at $1.79.

In Union City, gasoline is averaging $1.85 a gallon, with Greenfield $1.87 and Tiptonville at $1.89.

Triple-A Public Affairs Director Stephanie Milani said gasoline stocks declined over the week, but low demand by consumers was pushing prices at the pump lower locally and nationally.

Ms. Milani said the trend is to see even lower prices this Fall, due to both fewer road trips and the ongoing pandemic.